LWMC takes steps to clear drains

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) said that special measures have been taken to control the clogging and stop the overflowing of city drains even before the onset of rains.

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the spokesperson for LWMC said that the company has started the process of installing waste collector containers along the city drains to dispose of garbage and so far 20 containers have been placed around Kharak Drain near Sabzazar.

CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan stated that the department was all up and alert to provide cleanliness facilities in every situation. The major issue of clogging near drains was illegal dumping of waste in drains which needs to be stopped, he said adding the main objective of placing containers was to avoid littering.

CEO LWMC also said that any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated. Citizens should also cooperate with the department and reduce the amount of waste, he maintained.

Spokesperson said that without the cooperation of the public, LWMC alone cannot maintain cleanliness in the city. Citizens should also play their due role towards maintaining cleanliness in the city. He added that the citizens can dial LWMC helpline 1139 for registering their waste-related complaints.