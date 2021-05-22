‘E-Police App system functional’

LAHORE:CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar paid surprise visits to the different check posts at entry and exit points of the city.

He visited Ravi Bridge, Babu Sabu Interchange and Thokar Niaz Baig to inspect the checking process of vehicles and persons through e-Police check posts. He said that checking mechanism and e-Police App system are completely functional at all the exit and entrance points to grab the anti-social elements, criminals, proclaimed offenders as well as terrorists.

He also talked with the citizens at these check posts and inquired about the behaviour of police personnel during checking process. He directed the concerned police officials to ensure polite behaviour with the citizens. Strict action will be taken against persons in case of any complaint of corruption as well as misbehaviour with citizens, he added. CCPO directed DIG Operations Lahore to award cash prizes and appreciation letters to police personnel on the basis of their performance.

police community guides: A briefing session for police community guides was held at District Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh on Friday. Addressing the community guides, SSP Admin said that the deployment of community guides has brought about a positive and clear change in the culture of the police station. He said that community guides provide citizens with complete guidance on FIR registration, lost reports and other police services.