Increase in higher education budget demanded

LAHORE:The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab chapter, has demanded increase in budget for higher education, observing that public sector universities are in deep financial crisis while many are struggling to pay salaries to teachers and other staff.

Addressing a press conference at Government College University (GCU) Lahore on Friday, FAPUASA Punjab President Dr Abdul Sattar Malik, General Secretary Dr Ahtisham Ali and other ASA representatives from various universities of the province also demanded the government 25 percent special allowance for all teachers and 75 percent tax rebate for university teachers.

The FAPUASA representatives observed that higher education sector had been neglected for many years, whereas, the budget of the federal government had increased by 30pc in the last four years. They said budget for the current expenditure of higher education institutions, i.e. nearly 64 billion, had been frozen, leaving all Pakistan's public sector universities in deep financial crisis while many universities are struggling to pay salaries to teachers and other university staff. They said that instead of promoting research culture in universities, the government further reduced research funds over the past four years.

The FAPUASA Punjab president said that universities were being forced to increase their revenues and for that, main source was tuition fee resultantly financial burden was increasing on poor students and the doors of higher education were closing on the deserving poor and middle-class students. He demanded that at least Rs100 billion be allocated in the next budget for the current expenditure of the higher education institutions and at least Rs50 billion be allocated for research and development.

The Federation condemned, what it termed, discrimination against senior university teachers. Dr Ahtisham Ali said that grade 21 employees posted in federal and provincial departments had been receiving a 100 percent special allowance. While grade 20 and 21 university and college teachers are being deprived of this special allowances which was injustice. He demanded that all teachers of grade 20 and 21 be given a 25pc special allowance like grade 1 to grade 19.

Dr Abdul Sattar Malik expressed concern that autonomy of the higher education institutions was being attacked and these days there was a conspiracy to bring bureaucracy in the universities in the name of the Uniform Universities Act.

The FAPUASA office-bearers and ASA representatives of various universities demanded an end to discrimination against post-2000 universities in Punjab and the representation of teachers in the constitutional bodies of all universities. They said that the university teachers on BPS apply and compete to get selected for higher posts, so the time scale promotion should be granted to BPS teachers like teachers on TTS.

The PUASA Punjab also expressed serious concerns over the requirement of post-PhD experience for the appointment of associate professors and professors at the universities effective since March 31.

They warned that that if the unjust requirement of post-PhD experience was not abolished, university teachers across Punjab would go on strike.

Punjab University ASA Secretary Dr Amjad Abbas Khan Magsi also supported the demands of FAPUASA Punjab and said the decision taken by the chancellor/Punjab governor without considering the stance of Punjab University teachers regarding antedate appointments should be withdrawn.

According to the promise the governor made in a meeting with FAPWASA Punjab office-bearers in June last year, the decision should be reversed. He added the chancellor/governor had asked the Punjab University to send legislation on this issue through the university senate.

Given all this, Dr Abdul Sattar Malik warned that if the issue was not resolved the teachers would have to go on a strike against the government policies.