PU expresses solidarity with Palestine

LAHORE:A massive rally to express solidarity with the people of Palestine and to condemn terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel was held at Punjab University (PU) here Friday.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed led the rally which was taken out from VC office to PU Gate No 2. Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Registrar Dr Muhammad Khalid Khan, President ASA Dr Mumtaz Anwar, Secretary ASA Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi, deans of various faculties, employees and Christian community of PU participated in the rally. They expressed anger over war crimes and human rights violations committed by Israel in the illegally occupied Palestinian land. Addressing the rally, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that the success of ceasefire belonged to the valour of Palestinians, not to the United Nations as the UN even could not condemn Israel over killings of innocent civilians. He said that the UN had totally failed to handle this issue. He said that the issue of Palestine should be resolved according to the spirit of two-state solution.

UET: In the backdrop of Pakistan-Palestine close relationships and recent situation in Gaza, UET Vice-Chancellor called the Palestinian students of the university for a meeting.

According to a press release, UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar along with Registrar Muhammad Asif, Senior Warden Dr Muhammad Mushtaq and Chairperson Chemical Engineering Dr Saima inquired about the wellbeing and health of their families back in Palestine. They informed the students that the university would offer free education to the Palestinian students at Master and PhD level. The meeting was followed by a lunch.