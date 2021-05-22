20.9m metric ton wheat produced this year: minister

LAHORE:There has been a significant increase in agricultural production this year mainly due to the government's inclusion of agriculture as one of its top priorities, said Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Provincial Minister for Agriculture.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Chief Minister such an achievement could be made possible, he said adding past government did not pay any heed to agriculture sector. Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and President Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar were also present.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, the minister said that as per current estimates, 20.9 million metric ton of wheat was produced this year, which is a record in the history of province.

He said that this time our major rice crop has achieved a record production of more than 5 million ton while more than 7 million tons of maize crop and sugarcane along with mong and oilseeds have also achieved record production.

The minister said that the government’s farmer-friendly policies were making the farmer prosperous. Subsidies have also been provided to farmers on fertilizers, seeds and pesticides. The agricultural sector is being mobilised and efforts are being made by the government to revive the cotton crop so that it does not have to be imported in the near future. He said that for the last few days, the farmers' organisation and sugarcane growers had shown resentment due to the amended Sugar Factories Control Act 2021.

The Punjab government took a serious notice of the plight of sugarcane growers and directed to address the farmers’ legitimate issues. Resultantly, the Punjab government is withdrawing the amendments made to the Sugarcane Act 1950, he added.

Taking immediate notice of the farmers’ concerns, the PM directed the Punjab government to immediately withdraw the amendments made to the Sugarcane Act 2021 against the interests of sugarcane farmers .These amendments should be presented in the next Punjab Assembly session and the farmers’ reservations should be removed. He said the PM had fulfilled his promise to the farmers.

The minister said that this year the farmers have got timely and better compensation for their produce whereas in the past the farmers have been exploited through middlemen and market. He said the Punjab government had introduced Kisan Card for the farmers’ welfare through which they were being provided interest-free loans and so far one lakh farmers have applied for the Kisan Card and they have been registered.

President Kisan Ittehad Khalid Khokhar on the occasion said that he was personally grateful to the government for withdrawing the amendments made to the Sugarcane Act 2021.