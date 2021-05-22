64 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 64 patients died from COVID-19 while another 898 new cases were confirmed in the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. Of these 64 deaths, 35 were reported from Lahore alone taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,975 in the district alone.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department, Punjab, on Friday, the death toll reached 9,704, while confirmed cases became 332,00 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, so far total 4,907,589 tests have been conducted in the province while 297,179 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.

7,618 beds reserved for patients: Around 7,618 beds have been reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, out of which 5,316 beds are unoccupied. In a handout issued on Friday Secretary Specialised Healthcare Punjab, Nabeel Ahmed Awan further said that 1,657 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 1,158 beds were vacant so far. He added that in view of the surging corona pandemic, the department had arranged 3,297 beds in isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,662 beds were vacant.

Around 446 beds for corona patients are reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 359 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 3,531 beds are also reserved in HDU for corona patients in all the hospitals of Punjab government and 2,207 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 927 beds reserved in HDU and 670 beds are unoccupied, Nabeel Awan added.

The secretary said that the health department had arranged 790 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 343 ventilators were under use while 447 were unoccupied. Around 284 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 155 are occupied and 129 ventilators are vacant, he concluded.