Students show solidarity with Palestine

Lahore:Hundreds of students, civil society activists, political parties, former local government-elected representatives, Social Democratic Forum (SDF), Awami Workers Party and Working Women Alliance, came together at the Liberty Roundabout chanting slogans in favour of Palestine.

As many citizens joined them who belonged to no political party or civil society but were there to raise their voice against Israel’s oppression against Palestinians. The call for countrywide protests on Friday came from the prime minister. People had brought placards with different messages on them that conveyed one strong message – leave Palestine, stop torturing them. ‘‘This is not just an issue of Palestinians. It is a human rights issue," said Sangat Development Foundation Executive Director Zahid Islam when expressing solidarity with Palestinian people during the demonstration. Young people, largely university students, were in large number. Youth Movement leader Abdullah spoke at length against Israel’s atrocities on the innocent people of Palestine and called upon Israel, the UN and countries of the world to act to put an end to the cruelty and injustice meted out to the people of Palestine. The students chanted slogans that showed their determination to continue their struggle until Palestinians win freedom from the Zionists. Social Democratic Forum workers had come from another end of the City to Liberty Chowk to join hands with the other protesters against oppression of the Palestinian people. They were carrying placards carrying slogans to stop killings of children and women for the sake of politics and capitalism. Another banner they were carrying said, “Disgusting and immoral for the US to endorse violent bloodshed in Palestine.” Among the many banners, one of Awami Workers’ Party said, “Ceasefire does not end the oppression.” Shahida Jabeen, a veteran social and political worker said the ceasefire was temporary; peace is not possible until the world took action. Wars and conflicts are resolved through negotiations, so all parties in this war need to abandon the path of violence and resolve issues through dialogue, in which the international community, including the UN, need to play an effective role, said a representative of Working Women Alliance.