Govt’s stance on Palestine issue appreciable: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that the government had given a unanimous and effective message from the platform of National Assembly and all provincial assemblies regarding Palestine issue.

Speaking on the floor of Punjab Assembly on Friday, Raja Basharat said that everyone was satisfied with the action taken by the United Nations to resolve the Palestine issue. He said that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan had played a leading role in the United Nations regarding Palestine.

He said that the role of Pakistan and Turkey in the Palestinian issue had been appreciated by the international media. Raja Basharat said that the entire House of the Punjab Assembly was united on the issue of Palestine and today all the political parties were expressing solidarity unanimously with the oppressed Palestinian people. The minister said that Pakistan was doing what it could to support the Palestinian people at the international level.