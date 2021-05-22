Flour prices creep up as wheat supply faces restrictions

LAHORE:The price of flour starts creeping up due to supply bottleneck following tightening of restrictions on flour mills' wheat purchase by the provincial Food Department, said market insiders here Friday.

The upward trend in flour prices is being seen despite ample availability of flour in the market on the back of highly subsidised Ramazan Package supplies. Several flour mills have complained that they are not getting enough wheat for meeting their daily grinding requirements. Moreover, the price of wheat also tends to increase steadily in the last several days.

The wheat price is on the rise, breaking the level of Rs1,925 per 40 kg in the provincial metropolis. Resultantly, the ex-mill price of wheat will now be Rs1,040 per 20 kg bag with Rs 10 per 20 kg increase.

The retail price of branded flour is being increased to Rs1,085-1090 per 20 kg bag, said Majid Abdullah, representative of Progressive Flour Mill Group. He blamed the government's what he called anti-business policies for tight supplies of wheat in the market.

Khaliq Arshad, a manufacturer of branded flour, echoed similar concerns. Owing to severe containment of wheat supplies, he said, flour prices could be costlier more but ample availability of flour is not allowed to happen.

The solution of emerging unwelcoming development lies with easing wheat supplies, he said and adding that the provincial Food Department must wind up its procurement campaign following stockpiling reasonable stocks. This is the time to allow flour mills to buy wheat for meeting their yearly requirements, especially for the four to five months of the dry season. Danish Afzal, Director Food Punjab indicated that the cap on quantity of wheat purchased by the flour mills would be removed soon. To a question about the government's plan to give permission to flour mills for purchasing wheat, he claimed that flour mills are purchasing wheat freely in the provinces. About 10 lakh tons of wheat has been purchased so far by flour mills.

Another official of the Food Department said that procurement of wheat would gradually be stopped. He added that flour mills and private buyers are being accommodated in wheat buying in phased manner. He expressed the hope that wheat supply would remain smooth in days to come.