‘Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per’ set to be launched

LAHORE:The Punjab government is all set to launch “Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per” Programme and has completed all preparation in this regard. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar will formally inaugurate the programme soon.

The Chief Secretary Punjab presided over an important meeting to review the preparations for the launch of the programme at the Civil Secretariat on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Secretary said that under the programme, apart from routine official affairs, the departments would also carry out specific tasks and administrative officers would be given targets for each week as per the public needs. He mentioned that the targets include special campaigns such as removal of wall-chalking, tree planting, sanitation, drainage and road safety. He said that direct feedback from the public on the given targets would also be taken every week.

The Chief Secretary directed that the participation of local people and welfare organisations in the programme should also be ensured. "People should be ensured that the government is resolving their problems at their doorstep," he added.