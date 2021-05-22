close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 22, 2021

New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

World

AFP
May 22, 2021

New York: New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation on Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square. Five or six men beat and pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old man late on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of taking part in the assault, and were searching for the others who were involved, as well as witnesses. The victim was in a stable condition in hospital, according to police.

Latest News

More From World