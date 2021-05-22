New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

New York: New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation on Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square. Five or six men beat and pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old man late on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.

Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of taking part in the assault, and were searching for the others who were involved, as well as witnesses. The victim was in a stable condition in hospital, according to police.