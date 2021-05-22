New York police probe hate crime after Jewish man attacked

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
New York: New York police were conducting a hate crimes investigation on Friday after several people shouting anti-Semitic slurs attacked a Jewish man while pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrated in Times Square. Five or six men beat and pepper-sprayed the 29-year-old man late on Thursday, a police spokesperson said.
Officers arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of taking part in the assault, and were searching for the others who were involved, as well as witnesses. The victim was in a stable condition in hospital, according to police.