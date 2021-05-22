New Catalan leader vows to keep up independence fight

Barcelona: Moderate separatist leader Pere Aragones pledged to keep up Catalonia’s fight for independence as he was elected Friday president of the northern Spanish region which tried to break away four years ago, plunging the country into turmoil.

In October 2017, Catalonia’s separatist government staged an illegal referendum and then made a short-lived declaration of independence, sparking Spain’s worst political crisis in decades and the exile or jailing of the main independence leaders.

The 38-year-old Aragones has called on Madrid to organise an independence referendum for Catalonia, one of the country’s richest regions and home to about 7.8 million people.

The regional "government aims to ensure that the independence of Catalonia is possible", he said Friday before his election by local MPs. That followed a regional election in February in which separatist parties captured more than half of the vote. But squabbling delayed the formation of a government.

However, three Catalan separatist parties put aside their policy differences and united in their desire for independence, backing Aragones as the new president.