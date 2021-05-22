close
Sat May 22, 2021
AFP
May 22, 2021

Ten Russian workers die

World

AFP
May 22, 2021

Moscow: At least 10 people died on Friday during sewage treatment works outside Russia’s southern city of Taganrog when they were overcome by methane, officials said. Local authorities said in a statement the accident took place at a pumping station in the village of Dmitriadovka outside Taganrog, with 10 workers dead and eight in hospital.

