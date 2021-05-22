Progress in Libya stalled: UN

United Nations, United States: The UN envoy for Libya, Jan Kubis, told the Security Council on Friday that progress on issues such as the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries and reopening the road connecting the country’s east with its west had "stalled".

Kubis, speaking to the Council via video, warned that the delays could undermine a ceasefire agreement between the country’s warring sides. "Progress on key issues such as the reopening of the coastal road between Sirte and Misrata and the start of the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and foreign forces has stalled," he said.

"Further delays in reopening the road work against efforts to build trust between the two sides and could undermine efforts to advance the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, to advance the political transition," he said.