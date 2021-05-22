Belgian judge opens attempted murder probe into rogue soldier

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: A Belgian judge has opened an investigation under the category of an "attempted terrorist murder" against a fugitive soldier with extreme right-wing views, the federal prosecutor’s office said Friday. Officials said that 46-year-old weapons instructor Jurgen Conings, who remains on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, had lurked for two hours on Monday near the home of a potential target for assassination.