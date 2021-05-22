close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 22, 2021

Dating apps team up to make vaccinating hot

World

AFP
May 22, 2021

Washington: Vaxxing, not waxing is the new must-do before a hot date, with dating apps joining the White House on Friday to promote Covid-19 shots.

Tinder, Hinge, Match, OkCupid, BLK, Chispa, Plenty of Fish, Bumble, and Badoo are all adding vaccination status to the more expected details on dating profiles as part of a rollout over the next few weeks.

Getting the shot may also do more for lovers than keep them healthy, the White House said in a statement. "According to research from OKCupid, people who are vaccinated or plan to get vaccinated receive 14 percent more Matches than people who don’t plan to get vaccinated," it revealed.

Latest News

More From World