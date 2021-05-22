Ethiopia expels New York Times reporter who covered Tigray war

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia has expelled a foreign correspondent working for The New York Times after earlier revoking his licence over "unbalanced" reporting, a government official confirmed on Friday.

The decision to kick out Simon Marks, an Irish journalist living in Ethiopia, drew swift condemnation from Reporters Without Borders, which said it was "the first time that a foreign journalist is expelled from the country" under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

In a story on Marks’ expulsion, The New York Times said Ethiopian officials summoned him to a meeting Thursday and held him at the airport for eight hours before putting him on a flight after midnight Friday.