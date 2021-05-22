Unaffordable education

Private universities in Pakistan charge nearly unaffordable tuition fees. Only the elite can afford to send their children to these education institutions. When these people graduate from these universities, they are offered well-paying jobs. On the other hand, people who have graduated from other universities are not considered for important positions. Who is at fault here? Students work hard to complete their degrees. All they want is to have a good job. However, in our society, only graduates from private institutions are preferred. Who is going to pay attention to this issue?

Not every household can pay millions of rupees for the education of their children. The government has to take timely steps to uplift the standard of state-run universities and ensure that university teachers are paying attention to students’ grooming.

Riaz Khan

Karachi