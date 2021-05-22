Local production

This refers to the letter ‘Vaccinated Pakistanis’ (May 21) by Mumraiz Khan. Since vaccination has proved to be successful in controlling the spread of the deadly coronavirus, it is advisable that in order to increase the number of vaccinated people, the government should send mobile teams to different residential areas to get older citizens, who are more vulnerable because of their weak immune system, vaccinated at their homes.

The government should also ensure the availability of locally produced vaccines in a timely manner so that more people can get vaccinated. As the government carries out its vaccination programme, people should ensure the strict compliance of SOPs so that we’re able to fight against the virus efficiently.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad