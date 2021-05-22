Dangerous trends

The trend of displaying weapons on social media is on the rise – especially among young people. Many internet users upload videos of aerial firing on social media to increase the number of their followers and impress their friends.

A few days back, a young boy in Kabal, Swat shot himself while making a short video for his social media account. The authorities concerned need to pay attention to this dangerous and deadly trend which is turning out to be quite harmful for our young people.

Irshad Ullah

Buner