Katey Sagal: I’ve been a working mum my whole life

When Julia Roberts portrayed Erin Brockovich in the 2000 film named after its protagonist, she captivated audiences and, a year later, won an Oscar for the role. A true story, it movingly told how Brockovich, a single mum, got herself a job as a legal assistant and then fought for justice after discovering that Pacific Gas and Electric contaminated a town’s water supply.

Now, more than two decades on, an ABC show called Rebel is coming to Disney+ internationally, and it’s inspired by who Brockovich is today.

Playing the lead role of Annie “Rebel” Bello is Katey Sagal, from Los Angeles, who is known for Sons of Anarchy and Married… With Children.

“She [Rebel] is like me, in that I’ve been a working mum my whole life,” says the 67-year old, who is married to Kurt Sutter, her third husband and Sons of Anarchy co-star (they have a daughter together, and she has two other children from a previous marriage).

“I am a much better mum if I’m a working mum, and I would not know how to sacrifice one of them — and she’s the same. She’s got this huge drive and passion for what she does, she also has children and loves them, and it gets messy and somebody gets neglected.

“In the series you see the repercussions on her older kids, and they’ll complain about her — that she didn’t spend enough time with them and she didn’t make it to school functions and she didn’t do all that.

“But, at the same time, the two older children go into service work: one’s a doctor, one’s a lawyer, and they’re fighting the good fight. So, you see how it [Rebel’s work] kind of rubbed off on them.”

Also starring John Corbett, Tamala Jones and Andy Garcia, the series follows the “funny, fearless, brilliant” Rebel, and her work as a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

It feels notably rare still to see “messy” women like this on screen, and Sagal loves playing someone who’s flawed. “She is not perfect, by any means, and you get to see a three-dimensional person that’s trying to juggle everything,” elaborates the actress.

“And she orders a lot of people around — she’s not always polite. She’s just kind of in your face. She thinks she’s right and you have to do what she says.” Empowering lead characters aside, what was it about this script that stood out for Sagal?

“I was very energised by the creator of the show, Krista [Vernoff]. And when I knew that it was inspired by Erin Brockovich — it wasn’t her life, because we don’t have her life rights — I was immediately interested in that because I love what she does.”

Another draw was that Sagal knew the team behind Rebel wanted her; she was actually approached and asked to play the part, she reveals. And it sounds as though it was a no-brainer to say yes. “I love that she’s working for something,” she follows. “I like that it means something.

“As an entertainer, I look at the whole thing as helping people, really. And then to have subject matter that actually gives voice to helping people… I don’t think people necessarily need to watch television because of that but for me, personally, to be able to be saying something is important to me. So, all of that attracted me to it.

“Also, she’s very different to me. People think just because I’ve played a lot of badass characters that I am that way, but I’m really not. So, that’s always fun for me to be in that position.”

As part of her preparation for the role, Sagal met Brockovich, who is now in her sixties, a couple of times. She recalls having lunch with her and Vernoff, and how they all “just got on so well”. Being able to pick up on the activist’s vibe informed her work on the show, she explains, as the lunch quickly “became like a sort of girls’ chat”.

“I understood who she was just sitting there with her. She talks very passionately and very quickly — and she’s very smart and funny.”

There is a lovely warmth that radiates from Sagal, even though the interview is through a screen, over a Zoom call. As well as an impressively varied acting career, she is also known as a singer-songwriter; she worked as a backing vocalist for the likes of Bob Dylan and Etta James, was a member of Bette Midler’s backup group, The Harlettes, and she still performs on stage today.

“I love to play music,” she enthuses. “Now it’s so in the right place in my life because I don’t rely on music, but I have my band. We go out and play and have fun.”

We end our chat discussing what Sagal has learned about herself from making Rebel, and she muses on how all roles allow an “inner something to be released”. In the case of Rebel, “she gets angry a lot in the name of something righteous” — something the star has obviously enjoyed getting her teeth into, from the way she smiles playfully when talking about the emotionally-charged scenes.

“It’s so great to be able to scream and yell at somebody,” she admits. “And she doesn’t censor herself. As a human being, I think I’m a little more diplomatic, I’m a little more concerned with what other people think; I struggle with a lot of that. She doesn’t care what you think.

“She knows that she’s in the right world, she knows what she believes in and she’ll just let it fly — and there’s something very liberating about that.” Rebel premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, May 28.