Hamilton ‘sensitive’ and ‘vulnerable’, says Mercedes boss Wolff

LONDON: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has admitted Lewis Hamilton’s sensitivities leave him vulnerable.

Formula One’s most decorated driver heads into Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix looking to extend his 14-point lead over Max Verstappen as he bids for an unprecedented eighth world title.

But the 36-year-old recently revealed on social media that he struggles with his mental health.

Reflecting on Hamilton’s post, Wolff told the PA news agency: “I did a podcast with Nico Rosberg a few years ago when we talked about mental health and I have not met one very successful person that wasn’t sensitive.

“Being sensitive means you are vulnerable, but being sensitive also means that you sense better than others and that can be of a huge advantage.

“Lewis develops constantly and it is a slope that never ends. As a personality, he is able to question himself and when something happens he is the first one to say, ‘Was it my mistake or not?’

“That puts you on a trajectory where improvement of yourself becomes a constant factor. If you look back a few years ago you see a person that was very much less mature, less capable and less competent than the person here today, so we embrace it and we are learning from each other.”

Hamilton, 36, has taken his game to another level this season with a series of fine performances.

The British driver signed only a one-season contract extension in February and hinted at Mercedes’ launch that this campaign could be his last.