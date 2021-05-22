Violence in Gaza

For the last seven decades, the people of Palestine have been facing a never-ending merciless series of brutality and attacks, including their forceful eviction from their homes where they had lived for centuries. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which is the most powerful army in the region, has been launching powerful attacks against unarmed Palestinians for many years now. It is also shocking to observe that the US and many other Western countries justify these attacks, which include bombing schools, hospitals and houses, and call them Israel’s ‘right to self-defence’.

During the last week of Ramazan, on the final Friday of the holy month, Israeli police attacked worshippers. The forces had been using brutal force against the Palestinian for many days. However, their actions remained unnoticed. It was when the Palestinians fiercely protested against Israeli aggression that Western countries took notice of the situation. Even now, many countries are supporting Israel and are of the belief that Israel is a victim state. They need to realise that it is an apartheid state that it has been practising racism for decades.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore