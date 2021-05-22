After the ceasefire

After the relentless bombardment of targets in Gaza, Israel has agreed to grant some reprieve to the hapless Palestinians crammed in a blockaded Gaza Strip. This is being called a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Most of the media houses and diplomatic circles in the West reiterate their version of calling Hamas a militant group, which according to them was the instigator of the ‘war’. According to these both-sideist reports, the two ‘warring sides’ have agreed to a ceasefire to end an 11-day conflict that has killed nearly 250 Palestinians and 12 Israelis. Egypt, Qatar, and the US are claiming the credit for stepping up pressure on Hamas and Israel to end hostilities and the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip. Initially, Israeli Prime Minister and the man behind this ruthless bombardment, Benjamin Netanyahu, was determined to continue this operation ‘until its aim is met’. Now how long the ceasefire lasts is a matter of speculation. The recent bombardments have wreaked havoc within Gaza and caused huge destruction across the densely populated areas.

Gaza is home to over two million Palestinians hemmed in without any access or possibility to move out freely as all entry and exit points around Gaza are manned by Israeli troops and navy on the seaside. Israeli warplanes and drones carried out sorties deep into the civilian population and did not spare even children and women. Calling this a war between two sides is disingenuous and an extreme twisting of facts as Palestinians do not have a standing army, nor do they command an air force or navy. Whereas Israel has one of the most advanced armies aided by the most sophisticated air force and navy. Israel has at least twice in the recent past displayed a similar level of barbarity against Palestinians. In 2009 and then in 2014, Israel committed nearly the same atrocities, killing hundreds of Palestinians in response to just a couple of Israeli casualties.

After this latest ceasefire, the UN secretary-general – who has described Gaza as ‘hell on earth’ for children – must play his due role and prevent any such escalation in future. It is disappointing that the UN was practically ineffective while Israeli attacks were causing serious damage to vital civilian infrastructure in Gaza. Now it must come up with a plan to rebuild roads and electricity lines which Israel repeatedly destroys in its attacks and forces Palestinians to remain preoccupied with rebuilding effort forever. There is an urgent need to contribute to this humanitarian emergency. The UN General Assembly has met, but apart from prolonged discussions and talks and repetition of the same old cliches against Israel, no concrete measures have been taken. Gaza needs an immediate opening of its crossings so that the seriously injured can be transported to hospitals across the border as most hospitals in Gaza have been destroyed. Power and water supplies need restoration, and most of all some international mechanism is needed to prevent Israel from committing such war crimes in future. The UN must investigate these war crimes and the International Court of Justice must also play its due role in this regard. This is all for the short term, though. As the people of Gaza celebrate a break from the Israeli violence, they do not forget that their struggle continues.