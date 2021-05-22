102 more people lose battle to Covid

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed another 102 lives and infected 3,070 more people, while 6,021 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday.

Among the 102 deaths, 89 patients were under treatment in hospitals and 13 were in their respective quarantines or homes. About 50 patients were on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas – Lahore, 52 per cent; Multan, 70 per cent; Bahawalpur, 42 per cent; and Peshawar, 38 per cent. Around 540 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

The national Covid positivity ratio during the last 24 hours was recorded 5.95 per cent. Around 810,143 people have so far recovered from the disease across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 893,461 cases have been detected across the country. Punjab has reported 332,000 corona cases; Sindh, 304,571; KP, 128,561; Balochistan, 24,318; Islamabad, 80,010; AJK, 18,547; and GB, 5,454.

A total of 12,654,997 corona tests, including 51,528 during the last 24 hours, have so far been conducted, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities. The national tally of fatalities has reached 20,089.

Some 4,870 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country, while 4,424 patients were in critical condition.