Teen charged after hedgehog dies from stab wounds

EDINBURGH: A teenage boy has been charged after a hedgehog was found outside a high school with multiple stab wounds and died.

The animal was discovered on Tuesday outside Brannock High School in North Lanarkshire and was taken to a local vet by Motherwell District Wildlife Protection.

Police Scotland and the Scottish SPCA were made aware of the find, but the hedgehog later died. A post on Motherwell District Wildlife Protection’s Facebook page said: “The vet phoned and said she died of multiple stab wounds. All wounds have been photographed. Police are involved and are coming out to see us. The poor thing suffered terribly.”

Officers on Friday confirmed a 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A 13-year-old boy has been charged in connection with alleged wildlife crime offences following the death of a hedgehog which had been found injured at a high school in North Lanarkshire on Tuesday. He is the subject of a report to the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration.”

A North Lanarkshire Council spokesman previously told the PA news agency: “We are aware of an alleged incident at the school and will be carrying out an investigation in order to determine the full facts.”