Response to Roshan accounts ‘very encouraging’: Moazzam

LONDON: Pakistan High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has said British Pakistanis’ response to the Roshan Digital Accounts has been very encouraging and the UK has become one of the largest contributors in terms of number of accounts opened so far.

Khan was speaking at a webinar on Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) organised by Habib Metro Bank, a High Commission press release said on Friday.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Reza Baqir, SBP Deputy Governor Dr Murtaza Syed, Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairperson Dr Shamshad Akhtar, Indus Motor Company chief executive Ali Jamali, Habib Metro Bank chief executive Mohsin Ali Nathani and trade minister at the High Commission, Shafique Shahzad, addressed the webinar.

The High Commissioner appreciated the SBP for allowing pound sterling denominated accounts, which he said, would help promote RDA in the UK.

Terming the UK an important friend of Pakistan, the High Commissioner said: “The UK is the third largest trade partner of Pakistan, second largest source of investment and third largest source of remittances to Pakistan. “It also hosts a vibrant Pakistani diaspora of more than 1.6 million. Our exports have recorded an unprecedented growth of 31 per cent during the first 10 months of the current financial year and have registered the highest ever exports to the UK. Our remittances from the UK have registered an increase of 68 per cent on a year-on-year basis.”

The High Commissioner commended the bank for organising the webinar on such an important initiative. He also appreciated the efforts put in by SBP in making the initiative a success.