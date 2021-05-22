close
Sat May 22, 2021
May 22, 2021

High Commission to help diaspora in property disputes

Top Story

 
May 22, 2021

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission will help the community in property related disputes back in Pakistan, it said in a press release.

In order to follow up on the complaints of the community regarding property disputes back in Pakistan, the High Commissioner for Pakistan to the UK, Moazzam

Ahmed Khan, has appointed a dedicated officer Dildar Ali Abro, who will deal property-related cases at the High Commission.

The community members are advised to send their complaints with all supporting documents to the following address: [email protected] The cases will be followed up with the concerned authorities in Pakistan.

