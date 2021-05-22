close
Sat May 22, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
May 22, 2021

PhD thesis defended

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
May 22, 2021

PESHAWAR: Scholar Nelofar Ikram, of Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, Friday successfully defended her PhD thesis and was declared eligible for the award of doctorate degree.

The title of her thesis was: “An Assessment of the Process of Democratization in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan (2008-2013).” Prof Dr Zahid Anwar was her supervisor, while Dr Sami Raza served as her co-supervisor.

A large number of scholars and faculty members both online and in person attended the defense. She was the sixth student of Dr Zahid Anwar, who successfully completed her PhD.

Latest News

More From Peshawar