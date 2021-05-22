Drive against drug peddlers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!

KARAK: The police launched a campaign along the local clerics against drug peddlers. The Ulema delivered sermons about the negative effects of drugs. District Police Officer Haroonur Rasheed took the Ulema into confidence to launch the campaign. He said the campaign would be successful only when the people supported the police.