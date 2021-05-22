close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Drive against drug peddlers

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

KARAK: The police launched a campaign along the local clerics against drug peddlers. The Ulema delivered sermons about the negative effects of drugs. District Police Officer Haroonur Rasheed took the Ulema into confidence to launch the campaign. He said the campaign would be successful only when the people supported the police.

