Two children hurt in toy bomb blast

MIRANSHAH: Two children were injured when a toy bomb exploded in Spinwam area in North Waziristan tribal district, official sources said on Friday.

The sources said that the children were playing outside a school building in Spinwan when the blast took place, leaving them critically wounded.

The injured children were identified as Rahman Nawaz, 12, son of Noor Nawaz and Ziaur Rahman, 10, son of Fazal.

The injured children were taken to a hospital in Peshawar due to their critical condition.