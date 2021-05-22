close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Fake currency notes seized

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

TAKHTBHAI: Police arrested a four-member gang involved in spreading fake currency notes in the market and also recovered Rs50,000 fake notes from their possession.

Taking notice of a complaint, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed an inquiry team who conducted a raid in the limits of Sheikh Maltoon Police Station.

The police contacted traders in the area and finally laid hands on the gang, comprising Irfan, Kashif, Amadullah, and Fawad, residents of Batkhela. The cops arrested all the four men along with a car (MW-330).

