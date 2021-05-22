Israeli airstrikes condemned

PESHAWAR: President Women Wing Insaaf Doctors Forum Hazara region Dr Rabia Noor has condemned the indiscriminate attacks of Israeli forces on innocent people of Palestine.

In a statement on Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday, Dr Rabia said Palestine and Indian-occupied Kashmir have become the biggest jails of the world. She asked the UN and world powers to hold Israel accountable for war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier, a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas came into force early Friday after 11 days of deadly fighting that pounded the Palestinian enclave and forced countless people to seek shelter from rockets.

She welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire and said that Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end and illegal settlements and apartheid-like regime imposed in the occupied territories must be dismantled.