Body formed to purchase wheat from farmers

MANSEHRA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Department has constituted a wheat procurement committee as peasants have started harvesting the crop across the district.

“We have to purchase about 4,000 tons of wheat grains in accordance with a target set by the provincial government for this season for our district and a committee having representation of the anti-corruption authorities would complete the task without any discrepancies,” Assistant District Food Controller Shaukat Sultan told reporters here on Friday.

He said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had fixed Rs1,800 for the procurement of 40kg wheat grains and peasants should approach the district food godowns to sell their yields.

The official said that a committee, led by the district food controller and having the representation of deputy commissioner and the National Accountability Bureau or Anti-Corruption Establishment, would purchase the wheat crop.

The harvest of the wheat crop has been started in Mansehra, Oghi, Balakot, Baffa-Pakhal and Darband tehsils of the district.

“The government had fixed the price of Rs45 per kg for the procurement of wheat grains, which is not beneficial for the peasants in view of the current high inflation,” said Mohammad Duran, a farmer.

He said the provincial government should reconsider the price for the wheat procurement and at least enhance it to Rs50 per kilogram.