DPO visits family of cop who died of corona

MINGORA: District Police Officer (DPO) Swat Delawar Khan Bangash on Friday visited the residence of a cop in Bahrain tehsil of the district to offer condolences to his family on his death due to the coronavirus.

The DPO went to his ancestral graveyard to place a floral wreath on the grave of constable Gohar Ali, who recently died of the coronavirus. He offered Fateha for the deceased and prayed to the Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.