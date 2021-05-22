JUI-F chief condemns Israeli atrocities against Palestinians

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman has condemned the Israeli brutalities against the people of Palestine and said that the real face of Israel has been badly exposed during the past few weeks, during which they crossed all the limits of humanity and human rights by killing innocent Palestinians indiscriminately.

He was addressing a mammoth anti-Israel rally here on Friday.

Addressing the protesters outside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that during the last days of the holy month of Ramazan, Israel invaded Palestinian women and children in Aqsa Mosque in a massive wave of terrorism.

He said that the real face of Israel has been exposed. He said the rulers of Pakistan were dreaming to recognise Israel, but the Israeli terrorist activities smashed their dreams. He paid glowing tributes to the Palestinian youth. He said the Palestinian youth taught such a lesson to the Israeli army, which they would never forget.

The Palestinian youth rendered the sacrifice of their blood to foil Israel’s designs of occupying Aqsa Mosque. The bravery shown by the Palestinian youth enabled the Muslims across the world to proudly raise their heads.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that the US administration should revisit their policy about Israel. He said that the US vetoed the resolution in support of Palestine. He said the US should also review its policy about opening the US embassy in Jerusalem.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah was united in support of Palestinians. The rulers of Muslim countries should show unity and take brave steps against Israel. Maulana Fazl also delivered a brief speech in Arabic to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

He said the countrywide protest demonstrations were meant to assure the people of Palestine that people of Pakistan were supporting them. He also criticised the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC) and the UN Security Council for their failure to take a strong stand to stop Israeli atrocities against the people of Palestine.

He also paid tribute to Begum Nasim Wali Khan, the Awami National Party leader who breathed her last recently.