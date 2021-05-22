Challenges of online teaching discussed

Rawalpindi : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum visited Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantonment/Garrison) Directorate.

He was warmly welcomed by Director General FGEIs (C/G) Directorate along with its faculty. He was apprised about the challenges of online teaching due to COVID pandemic to seek guidance and assistant for further improvement. Prof. Dr. Zia Ul- Qayyum briefed participants about the initiative taken by AIOU in developing and implementation of virtual learning methodologies and the challenges being faced in moulding the conventional pedagogy.

In-depth discussion took place on utilization of emerging technologies for the informal mode of teaching and learning and both organizations agreed to collaborate in the fields of early childhood care & education (ECCA), special education, assessment system, and prevention of plagiarism.

DG FGEI, while giving his concluding remarks, appreciated the efforts of AIOU in the promotion of education in the country.

He assured Prof. Dr. Zia ul-Qayyum of all the possible help and support for collaborative resource-sharing arrangements.