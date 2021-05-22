Programme to control fire incidents in MHNP to be introduced

Islamabad : The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has decided to introduce a Community Support Programme to control fire incidents in the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP).

According to the details, the programme would help build better coordination between the IWMB and the local people to keep vigil over the areas falling in the MHNP.

An official said “The support of the local people is necessary to prevent fire incidents in the Margalla hills. The local community can act effectively and keep vigil over the activities that often cause these kinds of incidents.”

He said “If humans are the main cause of forest fires, prevention and control have to involve people at local level. The policy of focusing on laws and expensive equipment alone is not sufficient to deal with this issue.”

The details revealed that two fire incidents were reported in MHNP--one in Sandhori village and the other in Malwar near Naryas Village in last few days. The fire was immediately controlled in Sandhori village but the staff members faced problems to control it in Naryas village.

The IWMB has deputed a team that is gathering information related to these fire incidents. The team is also recording statements of the local people to get to know the real cause of these incidents.

It is pertinent to mention here that IWMB has imposed a complete ban on bonfire and barbeque given the rising fire incidents in MHNP. Now it has warned the visitors that any kind of violation may result in the imposition of fine and jail term as well.

The climate change ministry that is focusing on protection of forest cover all over the country has also planned to take new initiatives for MHNP not only to enhance vegetation but also preserve and protect it from fire incidents.