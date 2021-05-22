New public transport route launched

Rawalpindi : The local administration, Rawalpindi Friday introduced a new public transport route from Kahuta to Pak Secretariat, Islamabad covering a total distance of 52 kilometres.

The inauguration ceremony of the new route was held here at the office of DRTA which was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) Abdullah Mehmood, RTA Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali, and other senior officers.

The local administration will ply 10 buses on initial stage while the number of buses would be increased on this route that will commence from Kahuta and pass through Ari Syedan, Sihala, Kak Pul, Faizabad, Zero Point, Fire Brigade, Aabpara, Foreign Office, and Supreme Court.

District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) Secretary Muhammad Rashid Ali told ‘The News’ that the new route has been introduced to facilitate the people of Kahuta. The residents of Kahuta and other rural areas have been facing difficulties in reaching Pak Secretariat, Islamabad. The affected residents filed several applications to start bus service from Kahuta to Pak Secretariat, he said.