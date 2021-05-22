TNFJ expresses solidarity with Palestinians

Islamabad : ‘Youm-e-Murdabad Israel’ was observed to express solidarity with Palestinians on Friday on the call of Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi, says a press release.

While addressing the event, Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi condemned the Israeli and Indian aggression against innocent Palestinians and Kashmiris besides terrorist incidents.

On the occasion of ‘Youm e Murdabad’ Israel, a protest rally was brought out from Jamea Masjid Qasr e Khadeeja al Kubra (S.A) Tarlai Kalan, another protest was held under the auspices of TNFJ Regional Council Rawalpindi at Hali Road that was addressed by Allama Abul Hassan Taqi.

A protest rally brought out under the auspices of Mukhtar Organization in Satellite Town was addressed by Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, Molana Waqar Hussain Qummi and Muhammad Ali Bangash. The rally was led by Allama Syed Zahid Abbas Kazmi the regional president of TNFJ Rawalpindi.