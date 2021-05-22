Israeli aggression on Palestinians denounced

Rawalpindi : Traders observed Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday to denounce Israeli barbaric attacks against innocent Palestinians.

Anjuman Shehryan Registered Rawalpindi held a rally and demonstration at Mall Road keeping in view COVID-19 SOPs to convey the message that the entire traders community of Pakistan along with nation stands by their oppressed Palestinian brothers and sisters, says a press release.

Addressing a protest rally, Zahid Bakhtawari said that today Pakistan and especially the

business community has sent a message to the world that we are with our oppressed Palestinian brothers. He said that the OIC and the rulers of the Muslim Ummah must take practical steps for a permanent solution of Palestine.

In international court of justice war crimes cases should be registered against Netanyahu and Israeli officials involved in genocide of innocent Palestinians.

On the occasion, Zahid Bakhtawari thanked all business organisations, officials of the cantonment, civil society and citizens for their support. Dr. Abdul Qayyum and Khalid Masood also addressed the protest while officials of other business organisations including Sohdari Imran Rasheed, Noor Waris Khattak, Dr. Abdul Qayyum, Tariq Sultan, Khalid Masood, Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Najam Islam, Saud Hamid, Faisal Iftikhar, Imran Basit, and many others participated in the rally and demonstration.