Pindiites mark Palestine Day with protest rallies

Rawalpindi : The local administration, lawyers, and civil society members Friday staged protest rallies in different parts of the city against Israel.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Captain (r) Bilal Hashim led a protest rally that appeared from Kutcherry Chowk. The protesters demanded of the world powers to intervene and stop violence in Palestine. They also demanded a permanent solution for this bloodshed in Palestine.

The rally participants carrying Palestinian flags, banners, and posters chanted anti-Israel slogans on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion the deputy commissioner said that the Muslim community all over the world was expressing deep concern over the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories caused by

Israeli aggression against innocent people resulting in over 250 deaths including dozens of women and children.

“We are with Palestinian people in this time of trial and we will never leave them alone,” he assured. He said that the right to peaceful protest against Israel’s brutality in Gaza is our right.

The lawyer community of the District Bar Association took out a rally from Judicial Complex.

The senior leadership of the lawyer’s community in their speeches urged the United States of America to play a proactive role in stopping the bloodshed in Palestine. The angry protesters have demanded of the government and other world powers to intervene in stopping bloody violence in Palestine. They have emphasised that the expulsion of Palestinian civilians from their homes and the use of force against them at the Al-Aqsa Mosque must not be ignored.

People belonging to all walks of life including chemists, carpenters, doctors, businessmen, shopkeepers, students, and civil society members appeared in rally forms and strongly protested against Israel.