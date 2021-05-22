AJKTA secures PTF’s affiliation

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Tennis Association (AJKTA) has been given affiliation by the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF).

The AJKTA, and the Gilgit-Baltistan Tennis Associations had applied for affiliation in the recent past. During the PTF Council’s meeting on January 16, 2021, it was decided that the president may form a Scrutiny Committee to seek any further required information and submit its recommendations to the President’s Office.

While the AJKTA complied fully with all requirements, the GBTA has yet been unable to respond with required information.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President-PTF welcomed the induction of AJKTA and lauded the services of Mr. Farook Sabir President-AJKTA, and Muhammad Habib Jarral Secretary-General-AJKTA, for their hectic and untiring efforts to organize and establish the AJKTA.