Najeeb named Northern CEO

ISLAMABAD: Najeeb Sadiq has been elevated to the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Northern Provincial Cricket Association for a period of three years.

Najeeb, a renowned name in the cricketing circles of Rawalpindi and Islamabad was appointed following interviews conducted by a panel amongst the shortlisted eight aspirants for the job.

Saleem Asghar Mian, president Northern Provincial Association said Najeeb was the most suitable candidate for the post as he fulfilled all the requirements.

“We have conducted interviews of the leading aspirants and Najeeb turned out to be the one having the required education for the job. He possessed vast knowledge and cricket administrative qualities. We feel that his appointment will help develop the game in the jurisdiction of the Northern Association. Najeeb has played league cricket in England and was part of the Canadian teams. Education wise he is second to none,” Saleem Asghar Mian said.

Later talking to ‘The News’, Najeeb said his main focus would be to develop and improve club cricket.

“Club cricket is the main nursery. I played club cricket in Rawalpindi and Islamabad for numerous years and am also part of the veterans’ team in the past. I know the problems of club cricket and with the help and guidance of President Saleem Asghar and other colleagues would try to raise the standard in coming months.”

He added that he would also focus on school and college cricket. “We want to revive school and college cricket for a better future ahead.”

The Northern Association has convened a meeting today (Saturday) to discuss future activities and chalked up a plan to get the club activities going at the completion of registration process.