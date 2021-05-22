Aneila loses taekwondo Olympic qualifier

ISLAMABAD: Aneila Aysha Asfar lost against Vietnam’s player in the quarter-finals during the Asian Region Olympic Qualifying Taekwondo event underway in Jordon.

Aneila made it to the quarter-finals beating Tajikistan’s Munisa Oimotava 10-7. Later in the quarter-finals, she lost against No 1 seed Thi Kim Tuyen 22-8. Vietnam girl thus succeeded in making it to the Olympics. Haroon Khan, Taimoor and Zoya are yet to play in the qualifying round.