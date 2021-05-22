Fehmida hopes to see equestrian Usman in action again

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza Friday hoped to see Usman Khan back in action and vying for a place in the Tokyo Olympics equestrian event and wished him an early recovery.

“We all are worried about Usman Khan and are praying for his complete and early recovery.”

Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza while commenting on the unfortunate incident that took place in Australia.

The ministry has approached Usman through High Commission in Australia

“Usman is a naturally talented sportsman and of above caliber player. The government stands with him and extends full cooperation and it has a desire that Usman will again qualify for the Olympics following his recovery.”

The minister also advised PSB Director General Col (r) Muhammad Asif Zaman for constant liaison with Usman Khan in Australia.