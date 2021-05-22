Federer serves up memorabilia treasure trove

ZURICH: Roger Federer is auctioning t-shirts, racquets, and shoes from his trophy-laden tennis career after delving into the vast memorabilia archive stored up for years by his wife and family.

The sports legend is hoping to raise £1 million ($1.4 million, 1.15 million euros) for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports educational projects in southern Africa and his native Switzerland.

“The Roger Federer collection is the most important single-owner collection of sporting memorabilia that has ever come to the market,” said Bertold Mueller, the continental Europe managing director of the British auction house Christie’s.

The items cover 21 years of Federer’s career, Mueller told AFP at a pre-sale exhibition of the auction lots in Zurich. The collection is on show in Hong Kong until Tuesday.