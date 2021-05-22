Stadium’s curator transferred for differences over relaying outfield

ISLAMABAD: In a surprise move, experienced curator/grounds-man Mohammad Ashraf has been transferred to Mirpur Cricket Stadium after developing differences over relaying the Pindi Stadium outfield by the concerned authorities.

Ashraf, who has vast experience of managing pitches and grounds, reportedly was upset over the method by which the outfield was being relaid.

In an unexpected decision, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to relay/plow the Pindi Stadium field on the pretext to get rid of the Korean grass. However, for the best results, there was a grave need to cover the field with fresh soil to grow Dhaka grass or any other field-friendly grass.

“For the best possible results, you need to have fresh soil. The people concerned have reportedly dug the field and used old soil for fresh grass which would never produce the required results,” one of the former curators said.

He was of the opinion that Pindi Stadium’s field should be given a totally new look.

“Reports are there that old soil is being used which would leave the surface uneven in coming years. Secondly, if the ground’s administration wanted to get rid of the Korean grass, the old soil should not be used as chances are there that some blades of Korean grass might resurface,” he said.

Pindi Stadium’s pitch used for the recently held international matches against South Africa, Zimbabwe, and earlier against Bangladesh gave excellent results with praise coming from across the world for the curator.

These experts had the same feeling about the outfield of the stadium and termed it as the best around. Yet Ashraf was transferred to Mirpur. Ashraf had a long association with the Pindi Stadium as he was the one who looked after the venue since it got international status in the early nineties. Former Australian great Clive Lloyd termed the Pindi Stadium’s playing surface as the best after Brisbane during the 1997 West Indies team’s trip to Pakistan.

When ‘The News’ approached Ashraf he was not ready to share any details, saying that he would not talk anything about the Pindi Stadium.

“I have reported to the administration at the Mirpur Stadium and would not talk about Pindi Stadium or about the process underway to relay the surface there.”

When the PCB was approached, one of the officials said that transfer of Ashraf was part of the administrative reshuffle. “We would not add anything to it,” he said.

However, independent sources told ‘The News’ that Ashraf got engaged in arguments with head curator Dr Ali Siddiqui resulting in his transfer to Mirpur.