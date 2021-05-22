close
Sat May 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

Gold rates rise Rs750/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
May 22, 2021

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs750/tola to Rs109,300/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Friday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs643 to Rs93,707, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $9 to $1,879/ounce.

However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,420/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,217.42, it added.

