JS Digi Cheque launched

Karachi: JS Bank has launched “JS Digi Cheque”, the first of its kind digital cheque service in Pakistan, which allows users of the JS Bank Mobile App to

send e-cheques instantly removing the need for provision of physical cheques, a statement said on Friday.

As part of a structured long-term strategy of digital innovation and a dedicated focus on customer convenience, JS Bank is continually rolling out personalised products and services that transform the customer experience.

Through this service, users can issue digital cheques via their JS Mobile App in a few simple steps by just inputting the receiver’s name, cell number, CNIC and the amount.

The cheque recipient receives a 12-digit PIN number on their cell number, which they can just take to the nearest JS Bank branch and withdraw the cash immediately without any delay or hassle.

JS Bank Chief Digital Officer Noman Azhar said, “Our objective is to make our customer’s financial journey simple, easy and convenient through continual introduction of innovative and pioneering offerings across multiple touchpoints.

JS Bank as leading the way in this arena and we are confident that other financial institutions will soon launch similar services allowing for inter-bank digital cheque clearing. To get started with your Digi Cheque journey, download our upgraded JS Mobile now: https://bit.ly/JS-Mobile.”

JS Digi Cheque offers customer convenience by removing the need for physical cheques or delivery of the same to beneficiaries, secures customers through digital authentication and cost saving as well.